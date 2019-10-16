Maharashtra Assembly polls: Narayan Rane merges outfit MSP with BJP

RAJYA SABHA MP and former chief minister Narayan Rane-led Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) merged with the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Apart from Rane, his elder son and former MP Nilesh Rane and other party workers joined the BJP at an event in Sindhudurg’s Kankavali.

The BJP has already fielded Rane’s younger son Nitesh as its candidate from Kankavali.

Rane, who joined the ruling party despite BJP ally Shiv Sena’s strong opposition, had split with the Sena and shares an uneasy relationship with his former party. The Sena, inspite of being an ally of the BJP, has fielded Satish Sawnat against Nitesh from Kankavali.

Addressing the event, Rane said he has taken the decision to join the BJP after much deliberation. “I have not joined BJP to gain anything. I took the decision to join BJP after seeing the development works undertaken by Fadnavis,” said Rane, adding he wants to complete the pending development works to make Sindhudurg a world-class tourism destination.

Fadnavis said there is no opposition to Rane in Kankavali or across the state. Senior Rane was already part of BJP, as we have sent him to the Rajya Sabha. The process of Rane joining BJP started with Nitesh joining the party,” he added. Fadnavis added Nitesh would get around 65 per cent of the total votes in Kankavali. “Senior Rane knows when to be aggressive and when to be restrained,” he said, adding that BJP would teach Nitesh how to be restrained like his father.

Rane served as chief minister of the Sena-BJP government in 1999, but got expelled from the Sena in 2005 for revolting against Uddhav Thackeray. Later, he joined the Congress and became a minister. In 2017, Rane quit the Congress and formed MSP, and later went on to become a Rajya Sabha MP on a BJP ticket.