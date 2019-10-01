Maharashtra assembly polls: In focus- Jalgaon

Situated in North Maharashtra, Jalgaon is famous for the production of bananas, contributing nearly 75 per cent of the state’s total produce. It has a population of 42 lakh with roughly 32 per cent of its residents staying in urban areas.

Major players: The most dominant presence in the district is Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who has emerged as the chief troubleshooter and confidant of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mahajan has become the face of the party after dethroning his one time political mentor Eknath Khadse, who was instrumental in the growth of the BJP in the region. Khadse, who resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet after charges of corruption were leveled against him, is also trying to retain his hold in Muktainagar. Another known face from the region is former minister Suresh Jain. His conviction for seven years and a heavy fine of Rs 100 crore slapped by the courts in a housing scam has, however, eroded his clout in the region.

Political History: The BJP has historically had a strong presence in the district, winning the majority of the seats. BJP’s success has been due to the concerted work undertaken by “now out of favour” party leader Eknath Khadse. The Congress has had a very poor showing in the district. The last time the party won a seat in the district was in 2004, when it managed to win the Yaval seat in 2004. The BJP is expected to put up a strong show again in the region.