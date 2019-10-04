Maharashtra assembly polls: In Focus- Amravati

AMRAVATI: With a population of 29 lakh, Amravati is largely an agrarian district with very few industries. The city of Amravati is the second biggest urban centre in Vidarbha after Nagpur.

POLITICAL HISTORY: Amravati district has provided equitable electoral success to all political parties. It has given fractured mandate over the past six Assembly elections with Congress candidates winning 14 seats, BJP 13 and Shiv Sena 11 and smaller parties six times. With four wins so far, Melghat is BJP’s only stronghold. Congress has won thrice each in Amravati, Teosa and Dhamangaon, while Shiv Sena has won Daryapur seat on five occasions, however, the seat was wrested by the BJP in 2014 when the two parties fought separately.

KEY PLAYERS: The main contestants to watch out for in 2019 are Sunil Deshmukh of the BJP, who had defeated Raosaheb Shekhawat of the Congress by over 35,000 votes in Amravati. Shekhawat, son of former President of India, Pratibha Patil, had won here in 2009. Bachchu Kadu, who has won the previous three elections under the banner of his own Prahar Sanghatana is another key player in the region. Ravi Rana, the two-time winner from Badnera (2009 and 2014) as Independent, is also a major player in the district. His wife Navneet Kaur Rana is the incumbent MP from the reserved Lok Sabha seat. Other leaders to watch out for are Teosa MLA Yashomati Thakur and Dhamangaon MLA Virendra Jagtap of the Congress and Morshi MLA Anil Bonde of the BJP.