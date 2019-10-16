Maharashtra Assembly polls: In Dahisar, BJP banks on big rallies, Cong on door-to-door campaign

IN THE cosmopolitan constituency of Dahisar in Mumbai, BJP candidate and MLA Manisha Chaudhari organised an event on Monday around ‘Baati Chokha’, a traditional Bihar recipe, to woo North Indian voters. While the event was held under the benign gaze of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Chaudhari had Union Minister Smirti Irani address a meeting to rally women voters, and also roped in Union Minister Purushottam Rupala to mobilise Gujarati voters.

Congress candidate Arun Sawant, on the other hand, has not found any luck with his party’s “star faces” — a situation faced by most party candidates in the city — and he is quite candid about not having any money to campaign. He is riding on public memory of his social work in the area, his TV appearances as a Congress spokesman, plus his catch phrase “aapla manus (our man)”.

“While others are campaigning in a rath, I have a simple tempo,” he says. While Sawant is going door to door seeking votes, Chaudhari, a two-term corporator, has hit the streets with huge rallies.

“Congress has done justice by giving me a ticket after 22 years, and I am grateful. However, I don’t have as much money to spend as my opponent. We’ve been assured some support from the party soon,” Sawant told The Indian Express.

He introduces himself to the voters as the spokesperson for Mumbai Congress, who has featured in “at least 500 television debates”. “I have heard that BJP panelists refuse to come on television debates when they hear I am coming. Top BJP leaders call me sometimes to get their work done,” he says.

Sawant hopes that the people of Dahisar remember him for a scheme he’s quite proud of. In 2013, he had introduced “doctor at your doorstep” programme that ran for over four years with the help of a hospital, which also conducted free diagnosis and surgeries for cancer, cataract and heart patients. The Congress nominee hopes internal rivalry between Shiv Sena and BJP in Dahisar will help him. “During my visit to several localities, Sena voters come to me and expressed indirect support. Sena workers in Dahisar are not happy with the BJP candidate,” he said.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Chaudhari had received 77,238 votes against Sena candidate Vinod Ghosalkar’s 38,660. Congress’ Sheetal Mhatre had come third with 21,889 votes.

Ten candidates are in the fray this time, of whom three are independents. Ghosalkar, who had won the 2009 state elections from Dahisar, was hoping to get a ticket this time but was nominated from Shrivardhan in Raigad by the Sena.

While major issues confronting Dahisar are mangrove destruction and beautification of Dahisar river, sanitation, water and electricity problems continue to trouble residents.

In Ganpat Patil Nagar slum, Chaudhari faces the wrath of its 12,000 voters. “We have not had water and electricity for years. Chaudhari got elected because of the Modi wave but has not done anything for the betterment of our locality. In the name of development, she has only brought electricity cables but there is no connection. Houses in only two of 14 lanes get water supply,” says resident and advocate Bimlesh Jha. The slum locality has been around since 1990s and comprises over 8,500 hutments.

People living in Shivaji Nagar and Panchsheel Nagar slums claim Chaudhari has never visited them.

“For 12 acres of our area and over 10,000 residents, we have only six toilets. Neither Chaudhari nor her men have ever visited, and we are not going to vote for her,” says 76-year-old resident Joseph Kandadhil.

MNS candidate Rajesh Yerunkar, a banker associated with the party for the last 20 years, is contesting for the first time. In 2014, MNS candidate Shubha Raul had received about 18,000 votes. “Security is a big issue and CCTV cameras need to be installed. The biggest issue is the Dahisar river. Its condition is terrible despite the amount of money being spent on it,” says Yerunkar, also the president of MNS Dahisar Assembly unit.

Chaudhari tells The Indian Express, “Completing projects will be my first priority. The construction of a protection wall for Dahisar river has been completed. We have issued tenders for the construction of two bridges over it. We have to work on sewage line, STP plant, followed by its beautification and resettlement of people living near it. We will complete works for protection of mangroves. We are also constructing an international-level sports complex on 12 acre.”

She adds that she aims to resolve traffic woes by widening bottleneck roads and will work on resettlement of project-affected persons within their vicinity itself. Chaudhari also plans to build concrete houses for the people in Ganpat Patil Nagar slum.