Maharashtra assembly polls: Four days left, ticket seekers in last-minute scramble

Without the BJP even endorsing his candidature so far, party legislator Narendra Mehta, from Mira Bhayander Assembly seat, took out a roadshow on Sunday, seeking to be re-elected from the seat.

Mehta’s “show of strength” comes at a time when another party leader, Geeta Jain, an ex-mayor of the Mira Bhayander municipality, is also in the race for the BJP ticket from here. Now, Mehta isn’t the only one to launch his election campaign for this seat.

Congress’s working president Muzaffar Hussain, who is tipped to be the Congress-NCP alliance candidate in the same constituency, too, has launched his election campaign before the declaration of his candidature. With the state’s two main political formations – Congress-NCP and BJP-Shiv Sena – delaying their seat-sharing pacts and declaration of candidates, ticket seekers have got into a scramble to get their election campaigns rolling.

Come Monday, election officials are expecting a mad rush for the filing of nominations across the state. According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the candidates have just four working days to file nominations. The last day to file nominations is October 4.

To avoid last-minute blues, some of them have already started distributing nomination forms to “star” candidates. On Sunday, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray reportedly distributed the A-B nomination forms to 35 candidates. The Congress, too, gave some of their candidates a go-ahead. Indications are that Maharashtra Congress president Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat will file his nomination, seeking re-election from Ahmednagar’s Sangamner seat on Monday. Party sources said Thorat, who is facing a political challenge in the district from Congress’s defector Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, will also undertake a “show of strength” roadshow on his way to file nomination papers.

Elsewhere too, several candidates from both sides of the spectrum, who have been assured nominations, have kicked off their election campaigns.

The delay by parties to finalise pacts and candidate lists has also affected “party hopping” plans of those unsure of bagging tickets from their own party.

“My name was shortlisted in the final three. But they are yet to indicate if I have been picked,” said a Mumbai Congress leader, claiming that he had offers from other parties. Sources in the Congress-NCP camp said both parties had intentionally delayed the declaration of the first list of candidates.

A senior NCP leader said, “We wanted to wait for the BJP-Sena to seal their pact as we expect some disgruntled leaders to come our way.” In the run-up to the polls, however, the Opposition’s campaign has suffered from a growing exodus of senior leaders. The delay has bucked the trend somewhat, a Congress leader observed.

But there is no stopping it yet. On Monday, sources said another bunch of Congress and NCP legislators were expected to join the BJP.