Taking on former CM in Bhokar: Ex-NCP dist chief

WITH the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding former legislator — and until July, the Nationalist Congress Party’s Nanded district president — Bapusaheb Gorthekar against Ashok Chavan in the Bhokar Assembly seat, the high-profile contest has also left Congress facing the additional challenge of ensuring that its ally’s workers toe the line.

Gorthekar, now nearly 71, is a former president of the Nanded Zilla Parishad as well as NCP legislator from the Naigaon Assembly constituency in Nanded in 2004. The son of a former Congress legislator belonging to Gortha in Nanded’s Umri taluka, Gorthekar lost in 2009 and 2014 from the Naigaon Assembly seat in Nanded — defeats that he has attributed to the Chavans.

“People want to see results. How would a former chief minister’s Assembly constituency be? When Ashok Chavan was chief minister, no work was done in Bhokar. Even small development works were not done,” Gorthekar told The Indian Express. “His Lok Sabha defeat was on account of people wanting a change, and there is still anger against him in Bhokar.”

Gorthekar said Nanded’s people had witnessed development only during the chief ministership of Ashok Chavan’s father, Shankarrao Chavan.

As the Nanded Zilla Parishad president, and later as the MLA in 2004, Gorthekar is credited with resolving the water crisis in Umri and Dharmabad talukas, where he has thousands of supporters. With leaders such as Shankar Anna Dhondge and Pradeep Naik, the NCP remains strong in several parts of Nanded, making Gorthekar’s decision to join the BJP with several supporters a serious niggle for the Chavan camp. While quitting NCP, Gorthekar had said he was disturbed by the poor treatment meted out to his workers, who had been overlooked for positions of responsibility in favour of the family members of other senior leaders. While he worked as an Independent before joining the NCP, his father, Balaji Gorthekar, was elected as an MLA from Bhokar thrice, twice on a Congress ticket.

While Gorthekar shifted from Bhokar to Naigaon when the latter was carved out in the 2008 delimitation, this election will also mark a return for Chavan to his home constituency, from where his wife Ameeta contested successfully in 2014. Chavan kicked off his campaign with a large rally and show of strength in Bhokar earlier this week.