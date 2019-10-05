Fadnavis warns rebel candidates: Withdraw nomination or face stern action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday gave an ultimatum to rebels in the BJP, who have filed nomination as independents, to withdraw their candidature or face stern disciplinary action.

The warning came at a joint press meet with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Sources said there is unrest in many sections of the state BJP unit over seat distribution and many party leaders who did not get tickets have filed nomination against the party’s official candidates.

Conceding that some candidates had raised the banner of revolt, Fadnavis said, “In the next two days, all of them will have to withdraw their nomination. Anybody defying the party order will be shown their place. The party will take stern action against such candidates. They will not have any place in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.”

Friday was the last day for filing nominations for the October 21 elections. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 7.

Asked why the party had denied tickets to some of its veterans, Fadnavis said, “Roles keep changing in the party. Some were working from state legislature… Now, new individuals will work in the legislature.” He refused to elaborate on the unrest within the party following the denial of tickets to Vinod Tawde, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Raj Purohit, Eknath Khadse and Prakash Mehta.

Sources said the joint appearance by Fadnavis and Thackeray projected that the two parties remained united at the top despite problems at lower levels due to seat sharing and distribution of tickets. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who is contesting from Worli, was also present on the dais.

“As two political parties, we have had differences on some issues. Yet, we were always confident of a pre-poll alliance for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. What binds us together is the larger plank of Hindutva,” the CM said.

As per the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties, the BJP along with smaller alliance partners will contest on 164 seats and the Sena will contest on 124 seats.

Asked about the perception of BJP acting as “big brother”, Sena chief Thackeray said, “Why get into numbers? What ultimately matters is that our hearts meet.” Asked if Aaditya would be projected as CM or deputy CM candidate if the alliance is voted to power, he said, “Aaditya has taken his first step in electoral politics. It is for him to decide what he wants. Sena-BJP perfectly know what to do.”