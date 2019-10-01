Maharashtra assembly polls: Dhangar leader Padalkar joins BJP, gets Baramati ticket

Even as the state Assembly elections are just around the corner, desertions in Opposition parties continued with leaders from the Congress, NCP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) joining the BJP on Monday.

Among those who joined the BJP, include Gopichand Padalkar from the VBA), Namita Mundada from the NCP, Gopaldas Agrawal and Kashiram Pawara from the Congress.

Immediately after joining the BJP, they were declared as party candidates for the upcoming polls to be held on October 21. While Padalkar will contest from Baramati constituency, Mundada will contest from Kaij (Beed), Gopaldas Agrawal from Gondia and Pawara from Shirur seat.

Padalkar, who represents the Dhangar (shepherd) community, was inducted in the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

“I declare Gopichand Padalkar as the BJP candidate from Baramati. He is a fiery young leader. The BJP is confident of winning Baramati seat,” Fadnavis said.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who quit as the MLA on Friday, was representing the Baramati seat, which happens to be the home turf of Pawars. The Baramati Lok Sabha seat is represented by Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The BJP wants to cash in Padalkar’s hold in the Dhangar community — which has a sizeable vote share in Western Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada — in the upcoming polls.

“I decided to join the BJP as the CM has made sincere attempts to resolve the problems of the Dhangar community. The BJP has given Rs 1,000-crore package and 22 welfare schemes for the community,” Padalkar said, adding that the chief minister was honestly pursuing the long pending demand of the Dhangar community to get reservation under Scheduled Tribe category.

Padalkar was the VBA’s candidate from Sangli in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Though he lost the election, he polled nearly 4 lakh votes.

In a jolt to the NCP before the state polls, Namita Mundada, whom NCP chief Sharad Pawar had declared as the party’s candidate from Kaij in Beed district a few days ago, joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of BJP MP Pritam Munde and state minister Pankaja Munde. Mundada is the daughter-in-law of former NCP minister late Vimal Mundada.

The BJP has decided to field her from Kaij in place of sitting MLA Sangeeta Thombre.

In yet another development, Congress MLA from Gondia, Gopaldas Agrawal, joined the BJP in the presence of Fadnavis in Nagpur on Monday. Agrawal, who has won three times from Gondia, has become the first major leader from Opposition parties from Vidarbha to join the BJP.

On the occasion, Fadnavis praised Agrawal as a “people’s representative who tirelessly works for people”. “He always comes with people’s problems and never approaches the government for anything personal. It was his constituency among all Opposition-held constituencies, where maximum public works have been carried out during the last five years. He was the first to come out to support us after the elections five years ago, but we asked him to wait. Since then, he has been bodily in the Congress but mentally with us. And, very smartly, we made him the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. He held record number of meetings of the committee and came out with several reports that have exposed the financial irregularities during the Congress-NCP regime. All those reports have been tabled on the floor of the Assembly,” Fadnavis said, adding that the BJP will register its first victory in Gondia under Agrawal.

“This is a historic moment in my life… one that takes (me) towards parivartan (change). This change has come due to the love and respect that I received from Fadnavis. We will work with all our strength to ensure party’s victory in the coming elections. I would like to put it on record that whatever I could do in all these five years in my constituency was all thanks to the CM,” said Agarwal, who refrained from talking ill of the Congress during his brief speech.

In another setback for the Congress, its sitting MLA from Shirpur Kashiram Pawara joined the BJP in the presence of party’s state chief Chandrakant Patil. “We are also expecting more Congress leaders from Shirpur talukas. Senior leader Ambarish Patel is also going to join the BJP shortly. Today, the entire Congress from Shirpur talukas has joined the BJP,” said Patil.