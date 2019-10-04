Maharashtra assembly polls: Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and five other BJP nominees filed their nominations here on Friday after a huge really comprising thousands of BJP supporters wound their way through the city to the District Collectorate.

Advertising

Fadnavis was accompanied by wife Amruta, Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari, state BJP in-charge Saroj Pande, state election in-charge for election Bhupendra Yadav and a host of other party leaders.

Fadnavis performed puja at his official Ramgiri residence before heading for the residence of Gadkari, where Gadkari’s wife Kanchan performed tilak ceremony. They then headed for Deekshabhoomi Ambedkar memorial, garlanded Ambedkar statue and headed for Samvidhan Chowk, where Fadnavis made a small speech calling upon workers to work hard. Gadkari said that Fadnavis would win the election by a margin of one lakh.

Along the way, blowing of trumpets and slogan-shouting by workers donning saffron dupattas emblazoned with lotus symbol lent a festive look to the whole exercise.

Congress and candidates from other parties too filed their papers but BJP’s show of strength clearly showed which way the wind was blowing in the city.