‘Way tickets distributed, Cong’s result will be worse in Mumbai than 2014 Assembly polls’

There was a conspiracy in Congress to damage Rahul Gandhi, and now the leaders sitting in Delhi are targeting people whom Rahul appointed and who worked closely with the former Congress chief, former Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam tells The Indian Express. Excerpts from the interview:

What is the reason for your unhappiness?

The reason is obvious. For the last five months, I have been constantly ignored by the party. I could have demanded many more seats in Mumbai, but I thought I will only ask for one seat which I can win for the party. I had spoken to AICC general secretary in-charge (of Maharashtra) Mallikarjun Kharge, screening committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Maharasthra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat. There was no response from them.

I am a former Mumbai Congress president. The seat I was asking for is in my constituency, I live there. They could have told me if the candidate was not good, but they totally ignored me. What kind of treatment is this? This is humiliation. When I was in Delhi, I took four (election ticket) aspirants from my district to Kharge — (those from) Dindoshi, Koregaon, Andheri and Versova (seats) — but he did not give any response; did not even meet them properly.

Dindoshi has gone to NCP. People whom I had suggested for the other three seats were not given tickets…. This means there is no importance for me in the party.

Are you thinking of quitting the party?

I have said that if this kind of treatment continues then the day is not far when I will be forced to leave the party, but at this point of time, there is no plan, no decision…and I don’t want to leave the Congress. I want to work in the Congress, revive the party in Mumbai.

I worked hard to revive the party when I was Mumbai Congress president, although there was a campaign against me by local leaders (who were) always promoted by people in Delhi. I am not talking about the Gandhi family, but a senior lot in Delhi — they trouble people working in states. How can a party function like this?

Who gained in ticket distribution?

The way tickets have been distributed, I can predict now that the result will be much worse than what the the party faced in 2014 Assembly elections. I am talking about Mumbai. No one applied their mind. Tickets were distributed on the basis of personal likes and dislikes. A party cannot function like that.

When the party loses an election, the PCC (state Congress committee) president is blamed, whereas the general secretary has more say than the PCC president. So accountability should be fixed.

Why is all this happening?

Basically the target was Rahul Gandhi. There is a plan and conspiracy in the Congress to damage Rahul Gandhi. They made sure that Rahul failed even after working so hard; and now those who worked with Rahul Gandhi are on the radar — attack those whom Rahul appointed and trusted. A campaign is on against them. And who is running this campaign? Those sitting in Delhi.

Will Rahul campaign in Maharashtra?

He should not. It won’t make any difference; itna barbaad kar diye hai (they have damaged the party so much). If he campaigns, the blame for the defeat will be put on him — (detractors will say) see, the party lost because Rahul campaigned.