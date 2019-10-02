Maharashta poll sops: Congress mulls 75% quota for locals in private sector

A LAW to provide for 75 per cent reservation to locals in private companies, and a monthly unemployment dole of Rs 5,000 for the educated unemployed youth are promises that the Congress is planning to make to Maharashtra’s voters as the state heads for polls this month.

The party, which has suffered from a slew of desertions in the last two months, has now decided to invoke the “sons of the soil” card and use the “unemployment allowance” bait to woo young voters.

“If elected to power in the state, the Congress will enact a law to ensure that 75 per cent jobs in the private sector go to the local youth,” said Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe.

These promises are set to be a part of a dedicated election manifesto — expected to be released in a few days — which the party has drawn up for young voters. Tambe indicated that these promises will also feature in the joint manifesto of the Congress and ally NCP.

While the Raj Thackeray-led MNS and the Shiv Sena have in the past raised demands for reservations in private sector jobs for the local youth, the Congress, while in power, had tried to duck the issue. But now, with the Congress planning to take up issues like “job loss” and “rise in unemployment” ahead of the state polls, it has decided to invoke the “job quota for locals” to reach out to the electorate.

“The youth from the state should be given priority in job opportunities in the state. While the Congress promotes the ‘one nation, one thought’ ideology, there is a growing trend in private sector to give jobs to people from other states for cheaper manpower, at the cost of the qualified youth from the state, forcing them to compromise on their skill sets and settle for meagre jobs,” said Tambe.

In June, the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government had announced that it was mulling a law to ensure 70 per cent jobs in the private sector for the local youth.

While promising to fill up 1.91 lakh vacant government posts within six months if elected to power in Maharashtra, the Congress has also decided to provide Rs 5,000 as monthly allowance to the jobless youth. Party sources said that the “unemployment dole” promise had worked well for the party during the Assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh last year.

“We will strengthen the district employment exchanges to ensure that educated unemployed youth get themselves registered in big numbers. Besides placing these youth in government and private sector jobs, the unemployment exchanges will also be tasked with monitoring that the jobless are provided monthly allowance,” said Tambe.

Replicating the national party unit’s initiative for the Lok Sabha polls, the state Congress has crowdsourced the manifesto.

During the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year in Maharashtra, the younger voters had voted decisively in favour of the BJP. The Congress’ new outreach campaign is aimed at bucking this trend. “We have engaged with three crore youth in the build-up to the polls. The manifesto has been drawn up based on these consultations,” said Tambe.

The Congress is also expected to promise that if elected to power, it will scrap the process of using the Mahapariksha portal for recruitment exams for various posts. The portal has been mired in several controversies. Exam fees won’t be levied for such recruitment exams, the party is likely to promise.