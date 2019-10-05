Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress asks Nirupam, Tanwar to exercise restraint

The Congress on Friday rebuked its former Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam for alleging that there was a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi within the party and that an attempt is on by some people in Delhi to finish off his loyalists. The party asked him to stop churning out conspiracy theories and exercise restraint.

“Please ask respected Sanjay Nirupam why is he raising these questions now…when a person recommended by him was not given ticket…why didn’t he raise these issues yesterday?,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari told reporters.

Noting that Nirupam has been the president of Mumbai Congress and an MP, Tewari added, “Often it happens that when tickets are distributed in an election, somebody we may recommend does not make the cut but that does not really give you the latitude to float these unnecessary conspiracy theories which have no legs to stand upon. Nirupam would be well advised to restrain himself even if you are a little annoyed or upset but being upset does not give you the latitude to let your imagination run riot.”

Tewari also asked former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who has raised a banner of revolt against the party over distribution of tickets, to exercise restraint and cooperate with the party to ensure that it wins the Assembly polls in the state. Tanwar on Thursday alleged that poll tickets are being sold and that Haryana Congress has been turned into Hooda Congress.

Tewari said Nirupam and Tanwar should introspect whether their comments and actions would help the party. “…both of them have in the past occupied important positions in the party. So our advice to both of them is that they should seriously think whether their actions are not helping those forces which have ruined the nation in the last four months,” Tewari said.