Maharashtra assembly polls: CM Fadnavis to file papers today

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will file his nomination from Nagpur South West assembly constituency on Friday.

Advertising

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, all India BJP general secretary and poll observer Bhupendra Yadav and party general secretary Saroj Pandey will be present with Fadnavis during the filing of his nomination papers in Nagpur. A procession of party workers will follow the CM.

The four-term MLA, Fadnavis, first contested the assembly polls in 1999.

On Thursday, 95 BJP candidates, including ministers Girish Mahajan, Pankaja Munde, Babanrao Lonikar, Suresh Khade, Jaikumar Rawal, Sambhaji Patil Nilengekar, Ashok Uiley, Madan Yerawar, Sanjay Kute and Ashish Shelar filed their nominations.