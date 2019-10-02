Maharashtra assembly polls: Chavan out of race, NCP looks at Sriniwas Patil

WITH the Congress renominating former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan from the Karad South Assembly seat, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has zeroed in on the name of Sriniwas Patil, a former Sikkim governor, to contest the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll, sources in the party said.

“We have finalised a candidate for the Satara bypoll and will announce the name by Wednesday,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

NCP had offered the seat to ally Congress after it failed to find a strong candidate to challenge former NCP Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, who would be contesting the October 21 bypoll on a BJP ticket.

While NCP and Congress were reportedly keen on fielding Chavan for the bypoll, the former CM had been reluctant to do so.

Patil has served as the Karad MP in the 13th and 14th Lok Sabha. The constituency since has been abolished. A former IAS officer, he had come in close contact with Sharad Pawar when he was the municipal commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the early 1990s.

Bhosale was elected from Satara — a NCP bastion — on a NCP ticket in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While he had won by 3.55 lakh votes in 2014 elections, the margin had come down to 1.66 lakh votes in the 2019 polls. He had joined the BJP last month.