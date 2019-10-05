Maharashtra assembly polls: BJP, Sena rivals in three Sindhudurg seats

The disagreement among certain factions of the BJP and Shiv Sena over the alliance’s seat-sharing arrangement spilled out in the open in Sindhudurg on Friday, with the two parties supporting or fielding different candidates from three constituencies of the district.

Advertising

The recent induction of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha chief and former Sena leader Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh into the BJP has also intensified the tension between the two parties in the district. As Nitesh filed his nomination from Kankavli on a BJP ticket on Friday, the Sena gave its AB Form to former Narayan Rane loyalist Satish Sawant, who filed his nomination as a Sena candidate from the same seat.

The BJP, meanwhile, has openly declared its support for independent candidates in two other constituencies — Kudal and Sawantwadi. In Sawantwadi, BJP declared its support for BJP rebel Rajan Teli, who has filed nomination as an Independent against Sena’s Deepak Kesarkar, minister of state for finance and rural development in the state government.

The BJP has declared its support to another former Narayan Rane loyalist, Devdatt Samant, who had filed his nomination against Sena’s Vaibhav Naik in Kudal seat.

Advertising

Sindhudurg’s BJP district unit president Pramod Jathar told The Indian Express, “They (Sena) are the ones who have broken the cardinal rule of the alliance by pitching a candidate against Nitesh Rane. We will now fully support the candidates against Sena. Effectively, there is no alliance between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Sindhudurg.”

Nitesh had resigned from the Congress and the MLA’s post a few days ago. He filed his nomination papers on a BJP ticket on Thursday, in the presence of Narayan Rane.

Later in the day, at a rally, Rane and BJP leaders from the district reiterated that the BJP will be the biggest party in the district by 2024. This, said sources, was an open challenge to the Sena, which has a strong base in Sindhudurg.

Asked about his former loyalist Satish Sawant contesting against his son, Narayan Rane said, “I don’t know who Satish Sawant is.”

He told The Indian Express, “In the 1990s, I was elected from the Sena and I helped Sena flourish in Sindhudurg. After 2005, I was with the Congress, so the Congress flourished in Sindhudurg. Now I am with the BJP, and I will make sure that the BJP flourishes here.”