Maharashtra assembly polls: In Focus- Akola & Washim

Akola and Washim: Akola, with a population of 18 lakh, is an agrarian district with a major pulse market in the country. Washim, a smaller district, was carved out of Akola in 2001. It has a population of 12 lakh.

Political History: The region has been a saffron stronghold since the 90s with the BJP-Shiv Sena winning majority of seats. Of late, however, the BJP has consolidated its position as the most dominant political force in the two districts. Parts of the area are also the bastion of Dalit politics with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar having a substantial following in parts of the district. Washim, in contrast, provides a level playing field to all political parties with an equitable distribution of representation in the region.

Major players: Goverdhan Sharma of the BJP has been the most consistent winner from erstwhile Akola and now from Akola West, having won five times in a row. Another major player is Prakash Ambedkar, whose Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh has ruled the Akola zilla parishad for nearly 25 years now. But his party has won only twice in Assembly polls since 1990. The Congress had a lot of prominent leaders like Sudhakar.

Gangane, Laxmanrao Tayade, Babasaheb Dhabekar, Azhar Hussain and Natikoddin Khatib but have run out of steam. BJP’s Lakhan Malik (Washim), BJP’s Rajendra Patni (Karanja) and Congress’ Amit Subhash Zanak will be the faces to watch.