Maharashtra assembly polls: AAP releases 2nd list of seven candidates for Assembly polls

The Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party has announced candidates for seven Assembly constituencies in its second list for the State Assembly elections scheduled on October 21.

Among them is the Pune president of AAP, Mukund Kirdat, who will contest from the Shivajinagar constituency. He is a founder of ‘Purush Uvach’, a platform working for men-women equality. He is known for his contribution in the field of RTE admissions as well as the whistleblower in the Pune-Mumbai Expressway scam.

“There are people who have supported the BJP in both the Vidhan Sabha elections as well as the Lok Sabha elections. However, there is no enthusiasm among voters. They are looking for an alternative. Whatever the promises BJP made has not been fulfilled. We will also try to avoid issues pertaining people’s emotions on caste and religion.

We will try to bring up issues of corruption. We are not aiming to win all seats, we are trying to be a strong opposition,” said Kirdat, explaining his party’s poll agenda.

The party has fielded journalist Kailas Gangadhar Fulari from Jalna constituency and vice-president of Aam Aadmi Rickshaw Chalak Sanghatna Ganesh Dhamale from Wadgaonsheri constituency. Medical practitioner Dr Sunil Gavit will stand from Navapur constituency and academician Narendra Bhambwani will contest from Mira Road constituency in Mumbai.

Bombay High Court and Solapur District Court lawyer Khadeeb Vakil will stand from Solapur Central constituency and Abu Altamash Faizi Mumbra Kalwa constituency in Thane.