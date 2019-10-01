SEC bid to reach out to voters: Jingles on locals, ‘selfie with voting finger’

IN ORDER to encourage people to come out and vote in large numbers during the upcoming Assembly elections to be held on October 21, state election officials are putting up advertisements at Navratri pandals across the city, reminding people to vote. Senior officials of the State Election Commission (SEC) recently also met the top brass of the Western and Central Railway, who have agreed to play jingles in local trains asking people to vote.

Advertising

Apart from television and radio advertisements, SEC officials are also planning to start the ‘selfie with voting finger’ campaign, which will start around a week prior to the elections across the 288 Assembly seats in the state.

Mumbai suburban collector and district election officer Milind Borikar said, “We had placed ads during Ganeshotsav on several Ganpati pandals to remind people to vote. We are continuing that practice during the Navratri festival too, which draws large crowds in the city.” Borikar added, “In addition, for the first time, local trains will play jingles on the theme of voting. With over 60 lakh people travelling on the local trains daily, it was felt that this medium will ensure we can reach out to a larger number of people.”

Another official said they will also begin a ‘selfie with the voting finger’ campaign to reach out to the younger generation and make voting fashionable. “We have plans of roping in some celebrities to promote this trend of taking photographs with the inked finger. They will ask people to upload photographs with the inked finger. Some final arrangements are being put in place and we should have it up and running days before the elections,” an official said.

Advertising

The official added majority of these measures will begin around a week from the polls. “Apart from putting up hoarding at pandals, other measures will be put in place days before the elections so that it remain fresh in the minds of people,” the official added. Apart from these measures, an official said they will put up advertisements in banks, ATMs and post offices, asking people to vote.

“One of the main themes in advertisements will be not to think of the off day as an opportunity… for a picnic, but remember that voting is a responsibility…” the official said.