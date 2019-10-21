Maharashtra elections LIVE updates: Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote as polling begins across 288 seats

Maharashtra elections LIVE updates: Polling for 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where BJP, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, is seeking a second straight term in the state, began at 7 am Monday. Besides, bye-elections will also take place in Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Polling is expected to conclude at 6 pm.
The ruling BJP made “national integration” a poll plank, leveraging the Narendra Modi government’s decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status while pledging to work towards making Maharashtra a drought-free state. The state unit of the BJP also demanded Bharat Ratna for Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
The Opposition tried to corner the BJP government on the handling of the economy, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the ruling party for the economic slowdown and unemployment.
Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West and his predecessors from Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief is the first leader from his family to make a debut in electoral politics.
Maharashtra elections: What were the results in 2014?
In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party after winning 122 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 63 seats. The Congress managed to win 42 seats while the NCP had won 41 seats.
Maharashtra elections: Minister Ravindra Waikar casts his vote
Jogeshwari, East, MLA and minister Ravindra Waikar after casting his vote. (Express photo/Tabassum Barnagarwala)
Maharashtra elections: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, kin cast their vote
NCP leader and candidate from Baramati, Ajit Pawar, at the polling station with his family. (Express photo/Pawan Khengre)
Maharashtra elections: BJP-Shiv Sena combine field 164 candidates
The ruling BJP, which is in alliance with Shiv Sena, has fielded the highest number of candidates, 164, including 14 candidates of smaller alliance parties that are contesting on the lotus symbol. The Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 124 seats while the Congress and NCP have fielded candidates on 125 seats each.
Rain shadow over Maharashtra elections
Amid forecast of incessant rain for the next 48 hours, nearly 9 crore voters in Maharashtra today will get an opportunity to exercise their franchise to elect 288 MLAs from the 3,247 candidates fielded by different political parties. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.
Ex-Mumbai top cop casts his vote at Worli Assembly constituency
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro also cast his vote for the Worli Assembly constituency.
Who are the main candidates contesting Maharashtra Assembly Elections?
Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote in Nagpur
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat also cast his vote for the Nagpur Central Constituency.
Voting under way at Satara Lok Sabha constituency
Besides the Assembly elections, voting is also underway for the bye-election to Satara Lok Sabha constituency, where former NCP leader and sitting MP Udayanraje Bhosale is in the fray on BJP's ticket against Shriniwas Patil of the Congress-NCP combine.
Mumbai: Voter casts his vote for Malabar Hill assembly constituency
A voter casts his vote at booth number 244-250 for the Malabar Hill assembly constituency. Mangal Prabhat Lodha for BJP and Heera Devasi for Congress are contesting from this constituency.
'Urge citizens to vote, enrich the festival of democracy': PM Modi
As voting began both in Maharashtra and Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cast their vote. "Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turnout in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers," he tweeted.
Polling begins in Maharashtra
Besides, bye-elections is also taking place in Satara Lok Sabha constituency.