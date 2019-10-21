Maharashtra elections LIVE updates: Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote as polling begins across 288 seats

Maharashtra elections LIVE updates: Polling for 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where BJP, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, is seeking a second straight term in the state, began at 7 am Monday. Besides, bye-elections will also take place in Satara Lok Sabha constituency. Polling is expected to conclude at 6 pm.

The ruling BJP made “national integration” a poll plank, leveraging the Narendra Modi government’s decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status while pledging to work towards making Maharashtra a drought-free state. The state unit of the BJP also demanded Bharat Ratna for Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The Opposition tried to corner the BJP government on the handling of the economy, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming the ruling party for the economic slowdown and unemployment.

Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West and his predecessors from Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district. Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, has also entered the poll fray from Worli constituency in Mumbai. The 29-year-old Yuva Sena chief is the first leader from his family to make a debut in electoral politics.