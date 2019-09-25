Maharashtra Assembly elections: I-T dept to keep tab on movement of cash, valuables in Pune

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Income Tax (I-T) department of Pune has formed 34 teams to keep a tab on the movement of cash and valuables. Manoj Kumar Dubey, Director General of Income Tax (Investigations), on Tuesday said that these teams will coordinate with all other agencies to stop usage of money power in the elections.

“The Election Commission of India has requisitioned the services of Investigation Directorate of Income Tax to curb the use of black money during the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The office of the DG of Income Tax (Investigations) Pune, keeps strict vigil over the movement of cash and valuables on its own as well as in coordination with other states and central government departments and takes necessary action under the Income Tax Act,” said Dubey.

The department has also decided to set up 24×7 control rooms in both Pune and Nagpur. The toll free numbers for Pune — for receiving complaints/information regarding black money circulation and its use for election purpose are 1800-2330-0700 and 1800-233-0701. Information can also be given on 7498977898 through WhatsApp and fax number 020-24268825 for Pune.

The toll free number for Nagpur is 1800-233-3785. The WhatsApp and fax number for Nagpur are 9403391664 and 0712-2525844, respectively.