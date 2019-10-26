Maharashtra Assembly elections: Day after results, pollsters face Opposition ire

A day after the Maharashtra Assembly election results were announced, pollsters who had made inaccurate projections of a landslide win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party came under the Opposition’s fire.

Reacting to exit polls of various television channels and others, Nationalist Congress Party’s national spokesperson and party’s Mumbai unit president Nawab Malik alleged that “these private polls were designed to promote the BJP”.

A former minister, Malik said, “These exit polls projections are nothing but paid publicity. Money is paid to carry out these polls, and money is also paid to show these results… (The) ECI should to scrutinise these poll projections.” Incidentally, many of the pollsters had predicted that Malik himself would not win from Anushakti Nagar constituency. Malik won the constituency from the Shiv Sena, defeating sitting MLA Tukaram Kate by 12,748 votes.

State Congress president Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat also questioned how some Opposition candidates, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan and NCP’s Ajit Pawar, all of whom had won by margins of over 60,000 votes, were being projected as staring defeat by some of pollsters in their exit polls. “I want to know how they carried out their surveys?” ENS