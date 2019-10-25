Maharashtra Assembly elections: BJP, Sena gain in Konkan despite rebellion

Despite the rebellion in the Shiv Sena and BJP in the Konkan region, both have gained with the NCP losing some seats. Of the 39 seats in the region which is its bastion, the Sena has won 15 seats while the BJP has won 11 seats.

Advertising

Konkan region consists of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts, the coastal belt of the state. Sena’s strength comes from this region, which has remained its bastion for many decades.

Narayan Rane and his son’s entry in the BJP helped the party increase its tally by one seat. Sena tally increased by only one as it wrested some seats but lost a few as well.

Nitesh, a BJP candidate, won from Kankavali against whom Sena had fielded Satish Sawant making it a prestige seat.

Advertising

The rebellions of the BJP and Sena in the region turned the NCP into a sideshow. Two BJP rebels Geeta Jain and Mahesh Baldi, who have won, fought against sitting BJP legislator Narendra Mehat and Sena legislator Manohar Bhoir.

The NCP was able to retain five seats due to party MP Sunil Tatakre and Jitendra Awhad. The Hitendra Thakur led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has retained all its three seats, including his and his son Kshitij who won against the former encounter cop and Sena candidate Pradeep Sharma.

Interestingly, the MNS and CPI(M) have opened their account in the region by winning one seat each. MNS candidate Raju defeated Sena sitting legislator Ramesh Mhatre from Kalyan Rural seat and CPI(M) candidate Vinod Nikole defeated sitting BJP legislator Paskal Dhanare.