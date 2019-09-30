Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP plans door-to-door campaign during Navratri

In tune with the festival’s nine-day calendar, the BJP has come up with nine resolutions for the campaign. (AP File Photo)

Ahead of the Assembly polls, the BJP plans to will use the ongoing Navratri festival for a door-to-door campaign emphasising that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would fulfill his promises for a “new Maharahshtra” if voted to power again.

In tune with the festival’s nine-day calendar, the BJP has come up with nine resolutions for the campaign.

“During festivals, people are more easily accessible. It is also the time to greet each other and exchange ideas. Since the election campaign has begun, party workers will reach out to the people with the CM’s ‘New Maharashtra’ promise,” said a party leader.

The state BJP has been told to adhere to the “developmental” plank in the Assembly elections.

“In the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a resounding mandate for good governance and welfare schemes, which changed the lives of the people. On the same lines, in Maharashtra, we intend to focus on the ‘su-raj’ (good governance) of Fadnavis. Reforms and welfare schemes will be highlighted during the campaign,” the leader said.

The nine resolutions talk about making the state free of drought, upliftment of farmers, women empowerment through skill development, employment for youths, infrastructure for better living, healthcare for all, housing for all and slum redevelopment, education for all and zero tolerance for crime against women. The party will also highlight its electoral growth in the last five years in Maharashtra.