Maharashtra Assembly elections: 59% polling, down 5% from 2014

After a slow start, Maharashtra saw 59.08 per cent voting in the Assembly elections on Monday, lower than the 64-per cent polling recorded in 2014 Assembly polls.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Baldev Singh said this was the first time that the poll panel did not receive “a single missing voter complaint”.

“We were able to provide a mistake-free voters’ list. It was due to the efforts taken by officials and involvement of the political parties during the revision of the voter list,” Singh said.

At the BJP headquarters in Mumbai, there was a sense of disappointment at the below-expectation turnout in cities such as Nashik, Pune and Mumbai. But leaders were reluctant to say whether this would help them or hinder the party’s “mission 145”.

In keeping with tradition, there was a high turnout in the tribal belt across Vidarbha, north and west Maharashtra. Voting in constituencies with high Dalit population ranged between 50 and 68 per cent. Unlike in 2014, the Dalit and Dhangar factor did not dominate this election.

Nagpur South West, CM Devendra Fadnavis’s constituency, polled 50.37 per cent, compared to 56.23 per cent in 2014. Kotrud, from where BJP state president Chandrakant Patil made his electoral debut, polled only 47.2 per cent, a sharp drop from 56.53 per cent.

Ally Shiv Sena’s hopes are pinned on rural Marathwada. A Sena minister said that with Aaditya Thackeray making his electoral debut, anything short of 75 seats would be a “setback”.

What has ignited most anticipation is the fate of NCP in its bastion, western Maharashtra, with the Enforcement Directorate’s case against party chief Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar, and with Fadnavis chipping away at NCP’s Maratha base.

Baramati, the Pawar family stronghold being defended by Ajit Pawar, saw 70.09 per cent turnout, slightly lower than last time’s 73.40 per cent.

The polling percentage has not enthused Vanchit Bahujan Vikas Party leader Prakash Ambedkar, who fielded 288 candidates. “We have to analyse voting trend in each constituency to see how people were mobilised,” he said.

CEO Singh said 361 complaints about malfunctioning of EVMs and VVPATs were received from political parties.