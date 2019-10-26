We got 56 seats, will demand equal power: Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Waikar

What were the challenges faced in this election?

Ravindra Waikar: I got 90,654 votes, meaning there were no significant challenges. But some people are angry over the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank issue, and not voted for me. Otherwise, I was expecting over a lakh votes. The anger should be directed towards the government and the finance ministry, not at us, the Shiv Sena.

Jogeshwari East got highest NOTA votes in Mumbai. Don’t you think people were angry over the felling of trees in Aarey Colony for the Metro car shed?

Ravindra Waikar: To an extent, there was anger over the Aarey issue. But Sena never agreed that trees in Aarey should be felled. I plant 2,000 trees every year. People should understand that our intentions were good. I believe there was greater anger over the PMC Bank issue. See, I have a license and I drive a, but if some other car hits mine, I will suffer damages without any fault of mine. This situation is similar to the car accident. The anger of people is misdirected at me. The votes that went into NOTA were actually Sena’s votes.

What would you say about Shiv Sena’s performance?

Ravindra Waikar: We understand that the people are fed up. Apart from Aarey Colony and PMC Bank issues, people have been affected by demonetisation. There is no money to run businesses. People need to decide what is good for them and then choose their government. Sena was in coalition with the previous government but we didn’t get enough power. When we are given power, we will improve the state of affairs.

Will Sena demand a greater share in the government?

Ravindra Waikar: Uddhav ji (Thackeray) has also said that we should get equal rights in the government. That right was denied in the previous term. This time we have got 56 seats, and we will demand equal share of power in running the government. If the CM takes up most ministerial berths for his party and our leaders don’t get senior positions then what can we do? In every department, we should get a chance to play a role.