Maha polls: Sion Koliwada VBA candidate’s fight — shed outsider tag, build alternative to ‘one-man army of BJP’

In 2014 Assembly elections, when All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) offered a ticket to software engineer Aamir Edresy to contest from Byculla, he had declined. Politics, he thought, was not his forte. Edresy was then involved in setting up Association of Muslim Professionals, an organisation that provides employment to Muslim youth. But in the past five years, the 38 year old has realised that there is need for a “strong and alternative force against the one-man army of the BJP”.

Now, he is set to contest elections on Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket from Sion Koliwada.

“I chose the VBA because they represent the underprivileged, for whom I have been working. In 2014, I was not prepared, my organisation was young. Now, I am ready,” Edresy says.

While the VBA and AIMIM are not political partners for the October 21 election, Edresy believes they are socially aligned for similar cause. He enjoys AIMIM support in Sion Koliwada, and says both parties are campaigning together in Wadala, Dadar and Naigaon as well.

Considered a youth icon for Muslims, in last six years Edresy has helped 25,000 youngsters get employment. But the decision to contest the Assembly polls was built gradually.

Edresy says the last five years of the BJP government had forced him to rethink. “People vote for the the Congress not because they support the party, but because they don’t want to vote for the BJP. There is need for strong opposition,” he says. Referring to the recent FIR against 50 signatories of an open letter against mob lynching to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he says, “We need an answer to this one-man army. People want alternatives.”

Edresy, eldest of six siblings, finished computer engineering from Pune in 2002. Much before 1992 riots, as a child, he would help his community members by bringing them food. His father says he was always aligned to do social work. After engineering he worked as a lecturer in MH Saboo Siddik College, before he decided to open an online platform to skill train Muslim youth on Orkut. The network gradually grew across India to train Muslim boys on skill sets and help generate employment.

In Sion Koliwada, where he works in multiple schools, Edresy already has a to-do list ready once he becomes an MLA – on top is an all-girls school to promote education. Edresy also wants to tackle sanitation and drinking water problem. He wants to open Mohalla clinics, like the ones floated by the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi.

Edresy also wants to kick start a de-addiction facility for young boys who consume drugs. In last six months, he has fiercely campaigned in Sion Koliwada – from get-togethers on Bakra Eid to award ceremony for slum women who encouraged their children to finish graduation. His work to get employment for youngsters has made him popular among Muslim youth. “What I am trying is to bring underprivileged people together,” he says.

Sion Koliwada, with its 2.55 lakh population, has 80,000 Muslim and 70,000 Dalit voters. With large areas under slum cover, contaminated drinking water, inadequacy of community toilets, poor sanitation and lack of health and education facilities remain major issues.

Edresy will be contesting against Congress’ Mumbai Youth President Ganesh Yadav, BJP’s sitting MLA Captain T Selvan and MNS candidate Anant Kamble. In 2014, Selvan got 40,869 votes and defeated Congress MLA Jagannath Shetty, whose vote share fell by half.

The battle for Edresy here, however, is to break free from tag of an “outsider”. Local voters say he does not live in Sion Koliwada and may not understand its issues. Santosh Thorat, a VBA worker, however, claims Edresy’s work is well known in the area. “We are hoping to create a new front where Dalits and Muslims together vote for one candidate. The VBA and AIMIM is together in this constituency.”