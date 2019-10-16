Maharashtra Assembly polls: ‘How does scrapping Article 370 help us get jobs’

Mangal Kamble, 57, who works at a farm in drought-prone Jat taluka of Sangli district, is not aware that Article 370 has been scrapped. Leave alone the milestone achievement Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about while addressing an election rally here five days ago, she is also clueless about what Article 370 is all about.

For Kamble and several women, there is no connect between the scrapping of Article 370 and the problems they face. “My husband has a knee problem. He cannot walk. Both our sons, married, are daily-wage workers. If the ration shop gives sugar on some days, then there is no kerosene on other days. There is no work and I have to wait for days for work,” she said.

“Why are BJP leaders talking about Kashmir and Article 370 instead of giving jobs?” Kamble asked. “I get Rs 200-250 per day if there is enough work at the farm. If my sons are also called on alternate days for work like filling sand in truck, that helps them earn Rs 350 per day,” she said.

Jat is one of the eight assembly constituencies in Sangli district. Sitting BJP MLA Vilasrao Jagtap is taking on Congress’s Vikram Sawant in this constituency. Jat, Atpadi and Kavthe Mahankal are perennially drought-hit while villages in Palus, Walwa and Miraj talukas are flood-prone.

Falguni Shinde, who hails from Jat and is a volunteer with NGO Sampada Grameen Mahila Sanstha at Sangli, said that she did not attend Shah’s rally but feels that the scrapping of Article 370 doesn’t really matter to the women here. Kalpana Harne, who is also from Jat taluka and works with the NGO, pointed out that there was no work due to the drought.

“Women start their day early finishing household chores and then move to farms for cutting grass and picking jowar. Due to lack of a proper diet , most are anaemic with falling haemoglobin levels,” said Harne.

Meena Seshu, founder of Sampada Grameen Mahila Sanstha, said families have had to sell their farms and take up odd jobs. With no savings they are not even getting enough work to sustain themselves, she added.

Jat municipal council president Shubangi Bannewar said, “There are several problems here like unemployment. Women are unhappy here.”

The sentiment echoes across women’s groups across the state. Manisha Gupte, coordinator at Pune-based Mahila Sarvangeen Utkarsh Mandal that aims to spread awareness about various forms of exploitation and abuse faced by minority groups, including women, said there is an “obsession” in the BJP to talk about Article 370. “Just like the Balakot strike after the Pulwama terror attack turned out to be a deciding factor in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now using this narrative (scrapping of Article 370) ahead of the assembly elections,” she said.

Kiran Moghe, general secretary of All India Women’s Democratic Association, said if scrapping of Article 370 is the main poll plank of the BJP, then “what do we expect in terms of women’s issues”.