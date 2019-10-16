‘Everyone is fed up with Bharati Lavekar… if she wins, constituency will be destroyed in 5 years,’ says Rajul Patel

Four-time corporator Rajul Patel, a Shiv Sena rebel contesting independently from Versova, has been campaigning from 9 am to 2 am, holding a string of public meetings and pad yatras. In an interview with The Indian Express, Patel says she has the unofficial support from current and former Sena corporators in her election campaign against BJP’s sitting MLA Bharati Lavekar. Excerpts:

Why did you decide to contest independently? Didn’t you push Shiv Sena leaders to get this seat from the BJP and nominate you?

People from Versova constituency urged me to contest. Everyone is fed up with (sitting MLA and BJP’s candidate) Bharati Lavekar. Several from the BJP and the Bajrang Dal also visited me, and asked me to contest.

If she wins from the seat, the constituency will be destroyed in next five years. In 2014, Sena had nominated me, but my form was rejected due to technical errors. This time Uddhavji agreed to give this seat to the BJP for the sake of combining Hindutva votes. Breaking the coalition will damage both the Sena and the BJP.

The BJP got more than 300 seats in Lok Sabha elections, so they are in position to demand more seats. If Sena hadn’t agreed, the coalition would break in Maharashtra.

But Sena rebels have been under pressure to take back their candidature.

Sena leadership will of course ask rebel candidates to withdraw. They are fulfilling the coalition promise. But for the sake of their promise, I can’t waste next five years of Versova constituency.

So what did you do when Sena was putting pressure on you to quit?

I switched off my phone for two days. I was not present at home, so that nobody from the party could reach me. There was immense pressure to withdraw my nomination.

How about local Sena workers, are they supporting you?

Yes, but unofficially.

What are the issues in Versova that you plan to take up?

Traffic affects entire Mumbai. In Versova, I plan to push for parallel roads to Link Road to divert traffic. Mangrove protection is also my priority. I want to remove encroachment from that area. But not without rehabilitating people. I will push for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for those with proper Aadhar cards around Mangrove area.

Sena has been criticised for the way it tackled the Aarey protest. It opposed MMRCL’s move to hack trees, but is now standing in coalition with the BJP for elections. What is your opinion?

I am a Sena loyalist. And I will follow what ever leaders decide. If they ask me to go slap someone, I will go slap that person without raising a question. I don’t have a personal opinion on Aarey, although I feel the trees should not have been felled. I support the way party leadership handled the issue. The trees were cut after code of conduct was implemented. Our hands were tied.

The Congress held Versova seat for three terms, from 1999 to 2014. Don’t you think they can make a comeback?

Congress reign is over here. The candidate they nominated [ex-Bollywood actor Baldev Khosla] is very old, he is over 70 years and hardly interacts with voters. Congress should have nominated a younger candidate to fight elections. His (Khosla’s) nomination will in fact benefit me.

How would you rate the BJP in Maharashtra in last five years?

The government introduced good schemes, take for example the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But the problem is in its implementation. If the schemes are not implemented well, how will they benefit people. An MLA’s role is to ensure people know about new schemes and are able to use them.

You have not worn footwear since several years, why?

Yes, since 12 years. I campaign barefeet too. I have a mannat (wish) for the Sena to come to power in the state. I want the party to win over 100 seats. That has not happened yet. Once the party comes to power, I will visit four temples of our devi with 51 women and then wear footwear.