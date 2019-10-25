Maharashtra Assembly elections: 14th Legislative Assembly to have 10 Muslim MLAs

Maharashtra’s 14th Legislative Assembly will have 10 Muslim MLAs — slightly better than 2014 when only nine MLAs were elected.

The state’s 1.3 crore Muslims constitute 11.56 per cent of its 11.24-crore population. Muslims have a slightly higher concentration in northern Konkan, Khandesh, Marathwada and western Vidarbha.

The highest number of Muslim MLAs in the Assembly was 13.

The last time the community managed to reach this number was in 1999. Since then, the representation of Muslims has been on a decline and has picked up only in 2019.

Of the nine Muslim MLAs who had won in 2014, only five managed to win their seats. They include Congress’ Amin Patel (Mumbadevi) and Aslam Shaikh (Malad), NCP’s Hasan Mushrif (Kagal), Samajwadi Party’s Abu Asim Azmi (Shivaji Nagar-Mankhurd) and Congress turncoat Abdul Sattar, who won on a Sena ticket from Sillod.

The five new faces who won include AIMIM’s Mufti Ismail from Malegaon Central and Shah Faruk from Dhule city, Samajwadi Party’s Rais Shaikh from Bhiwandi West, NCP’s Nawab Malik from Anushakti Nagar and Congress’ Zeeshan Siddiqui from Bandra East. Nine Muslim candidates came in second.