Maharashtra assembly election: NCP announces list of 77 candidates for polls

Facing its toughest election battle in Maharashtra yet, the Nationalist Congress Party, which is expected to contest 125 of the state’s 288 seats, announced 77 of its candidates on Wednesday.

The party’s first list includes 19 of it’s sitting MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, who had recently resigned as MLA of Baramati, leading to speculations of a rift within the party.

The list also marks the entry of yet another Pawar family member into electoral politics, with Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar being made a contestant from Karjat Jamkhed. The party has also nominated Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola. There had been speculations in the run up to the assembly elections that Bhujbal was planning to quit the NCP. While Bhujbal has been given a ticket, his son, Pankaj Bhujbal, who represents Nandgaon, is not there in the first list.

Other prominent NCP leaders who find their name in the first list include Jitendra Awhad from Mumbra, Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon, Nawab Malik from Anushakti Nagar, Dhananjay Munde from Parli and state party president Jayant Patil from Islampur.

The party has also given tickets to new entrants, including former Congress MLA Bharat Bhalke from Pandharpur and former Shiv Sena MLA Manikrao Kokate.

The party has also given tickets to dynasts like Indraneel Naik, son of party MLA Manohar Naik from Pusad.

Senior leader and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare’s daughter Aditi has been given a ticket from Shrivardhan. Sandeep Kshirsagar, the estranged nephew of former NCP leader Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who had joined the Sena, has been given a ticket from Beed, from where he will be facing off against his uncle.