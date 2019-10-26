Despite defection of senior leaders, Cong-NCP wins nine seats in Ahmednagar

“It may not be a clean sweep, but Sharad Pawar, the warrior, has fought back and how,” said senior NCP leader and Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule. Honesty, hard work and dedication to the right cause had worked for the party, the Baramati MP told The Indian Express.

Sule also credited “each and every NCP worker” who, she said stood by them in difficult times when they braved defections across the state and faced “fake allegations”.

The Congress-NCP had faced a spate of defections in Ahmednagar, where former Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil had left the party to join the BJP. In Akole Assembly constituency, former tribal affairs minister Madhukar Pichad’s son Vaibhav quit the NCP to join the BJP.

But the NCP-Congress alliance ended up with nine of the 12 Assembly seats in the district. A combination of factors — local issues such as unemployment, farmer unrest over loan waiver, rising onion prices and Sharad Pawar’s presence — had quite an impact on the electoral outcome in Ahmednagar this year.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had won five seats, NCP three, Congress three and Shiv Sena one seat in Ahmednagar district. The saffron alliance was confident of bagging all 12 seats again this time.

The front-runners from Shirdi and Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, BJP’s Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, won comfortably. Sharad Pawar’s grand nephew Rohit Pawar caused a major upset at Karjat Jamkhed Assembly seat, where he beat district guardian minister and two-time sitting MLA Ram Shinde by a comfortable margin.

A confident Rohit Pawar had earlier told The Indian Express that he was ‘positive’ about the results and preferred not to rely on exit poll predictions.