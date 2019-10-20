Maharashtra: As campaigning ends, parties use informal routes to reach out to voters

AS THE loudspeakers fell silent and the cacophony of drums gave way to silence on Saturday evening, ending a high-voltage election campaign for the state polls, parties and candidates lent a personal touch to canvassing to woo voters.

A number of candidates and their polling officers attempted to establish a connect with voters inquiring whether they had been apprised of their election booth numbers and had received their polling slips. Some veteran contestants even began contacting voters in their constituency over the phone urging them to vote on their side.

A contender for a seat in Mumbai said that he and his supporters held secret corner meetings inside building premises almost immediately after the campaigning deadline ended at 5.30 pm on Saturday in a last-ditch effort to woo voters. This, he said, will go on till Sunday evening.

“In a tough fight, a few votes can mean the difference between victory and defeat. As reaching out to voters individually is important, we are contacting people over the phone,” said a sitting legislator from Ahmednagar.

With the campaigning leg over, the focus for all the parties has shifted to ensuring that the voters loyal to them turn out to vote in good numbers. “The spotlight is now on booth managers. Each of our booth managers have been tasked with the job to reach out to 100 families,” said a senior BJP leader from North East Mumbai. Poll managers from all parties also kicked off the process of securing boothwise voter feedback from local workers. Private WhatsApp messages were being circulated as an indirect campaigning tool.

Meanwhile, Election Commission officials said that the vigilance has been intensified to curb use of unethical election practices, including distribution of money, liquor, or use of muscle power to influence voters.