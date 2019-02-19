Maharashtra: Alliance with BJP necessary, but people may not buy our justification, say Sena workers

The announcement of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance has evoked mixed reactions from Shiv Sainiks. While some welcomed the decision, a section of Sainiks said the move is not in the interest of the party.

A Shiv Sena Vibhag Pramukh from the eastern suburbs said the decision was expected. “Several of our demands have been accepted. These include shifting the Nanar refinery project, property tax waiver for the houses up to 500 sq ft, setting up a mechanism to register and address complaints of farmers related to crop insurance, among others. The alliance has happened on issues of larger public interest,” he said.

A Sena Gat Pramukh echoed his views. A deputy Vibhag Pramukh said, “It was necessary to go for the alliance and it has happened on equal terms.”

However, a Sena Shakha Pramukh said the party would face criticism for its U-turn on the alliance. “We have been criticising the BJP for the last four years on several issues. It will be difficult to convince people that the alliance has happened on larger public interest. People may not buy our justification,” he said.