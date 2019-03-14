Maharashtra: AIMIM stares at a split, row over Aurangabad seat

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen which had made its electoral debut in Maharashtra by winning two seats in the 2014 state elections is deep in crisis with one of its MLAs contemplating quitting the party.

Advertising

Differences have emerged between Aurangabad MLA Imtiyaz Jaleel and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party leadership over Jaleel’s interest in contesting the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Indications are that Jaleel may quit the party and throw his hat in the ring as an independent candidate for the seat.

The differences have surfaced after AIMIM’s tie-up in Maharashtra with Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar to float the Vanchit Bhaujan Aghadi in an attempt to consolidate Dalit and Muslim votes. The Congress was trying hard to make the BVA an ally but with talks failing, the front has said it will contest 48 seats on its own. Click here for more election news

Ambedkar had unilaterally announced that the BVA candidate for Aurangabad would be former High Court Judge B G Kolse-Patil. The move had irked the AIMIM rank and file in Aurangabad, which has a substantial Muslim population and from where the party has a solid support base.

Advertising

The local AIMIM cadre was keen that Jaleel contest the seat. However, with Ambedkar unwilling to retract Kolse-Patil’s nomination and Owaisi not pushing for Jaleel’s candidature, sources said that Jaleel had made up his mind to move out on his own and contest as an independent.

Jaleel’s departure could be a major setback to the AIMIM in Maharashtra.

The AIMIM leadership was in talks in Hyderabad on Tuesday over how to tackle the Aurangabad crisis but no resolution could be reached.

“I have explained the situation to the party president. There is tremendous pressure from party workers for AIMIM to contest from Aurangabad. We have a huge support base in the area across communities and I personally feel that we should capitalise on the party’s goodwill in this area and not let go of this seat. It is now up to the party leadership to take a decision,” Jaleel told The Indian Express.

When questioned on whether he would quit the party over the issue, Jaleel declined to comment. Sources, however, said that Jaleel had made up his mind to contest as an independent if AIMIM did not pressure Ambedkar to withdraw his nominee from the seat.