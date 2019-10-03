Maharashtra: After two losses from Chembur, Chhota Rajan’s brother to contest from Phaltan

RPI(A) leader Deepak Nikalje, who is also the brother of gangster Chhota Rajan, is going to contest the forthcoming assembly elections from Phaltan in Satara district. Nikalje had earlier contested the assembly elections twice, from Chembur constituency in Mumbai, but lost both times.

The RPI(A), an alliance partner of BJP-Shiv Sena, on Wednesday declared the names of its candidates for four assembly seats in the state. The party will also contest from two more constituencies as per the seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP-Shiv Sena. “RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale has declared that the party will contest six seats in the assembly elections and has already declared candidates for four seats, including Deepak Nikalje in Phaltan seat,” said an RPI(A) leader.

Nikalje, an office-bearer of RPI(A), had contested the assembly elections for the first time in 2009 but lost to Chandrakant Handore of Congress. His second attempt in 2014 was also unsuccessful as he was defeated by Shiv Sena’s Prakash Phaterpekar.

This time, the RPI(A) has decided to field Nikalje from Phaltan, where his family is from. Nikalje’s father Sadashiv hailed from a Dalit family in Girvi, a small village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district, located about 130 km from Pune. Members of his extended family still live in and around his hometown.

Today, a bungalow occupies the spot where the Nikalje family once had a small house, in a predominantly Dalit locality in Girvi. There is a bust of Sadashiv, Nikalje’s father, inside the premises. On Sadashiv’s birth anniversary every year, Nikalje and other family members visit the bungalow to pay their respects.

The Phaltan constituency is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and the NCP has won it in the last four assembly elections. The RPI(A) also declared the candidature of Mohan Phad from Pathari seat, Rajesh Pawar from Naigao seat, and Mumbai city RPI (A) chief Gautam Sonawane from Mankurd-Shivajinagar seat, hoping that the Shiv Sena would allow the RPI(A) to contest this seat from its share.

The RPI(A) has also been allotted the Malshiras and Bhandara constituencies, as part of the seat-sharing arrangement in the alliance, but the party has sought the Pune Cantonment seat in Pune instead of Malshiras.

The BJP has, however, already fielded Sunil Kamble as the candidate from Pune Cantonment.