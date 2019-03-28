Maharashtra: After pre-poll tie-up for Lok Sabha, BJP-Sena alliance in civic body soon

With the tenure of the chairmen for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) three key committees – currently held by the Shiv Sena – set to end soon, the BJP seems to be keen on having a share in the power pie. However, with its top leadership in the state busy with the Lok Sabha elections, corporators of both the parties seem to be unsure about the new balance of power in the civic body.

The Sena-BJP which has inked a pre-poll alliance for the general elections in February had parted ways just before the BMC election in 2017, thus ending a 15-year alliance. Senior corporators from the two parties told The Indian Express that in the changed scenario an alliance was in the pipeline in the civic body too.

“The final decision on the alliance in BMC will be taken by (Sena chief) Uddhav (Thackeray) ji and (Chief Minister Devendra) Fadnavis ji. There were some informal discussions between the Sena and BJP senior corporators, but nothing has been finalised yet. Currently, the top leadership is busy with preparation of Lok Sabha elections, but it is unlikely to have any decision soon,” a senior Sena corporator, on condition of anonymity, said. On April 1, nominations for the post of chairmen for the Standing Committee, Improvement Committee and Education Committee will be announced, as the current tenure of all the heads is set to end. Many BJP corporators feels that since the two party have entered into an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls then it should be replicated same in BMC too.

“Earlier, we decided to sit in the opposition (in the BMC), but now things have changed,” a BJP corporator said.

The corporator added, “Our corporators should also be given an opportunity to be appointed as a chairman (of a committee). We had already fought ward committee elections and are chairing some of them. So, the power should be shared for statuary committees as well.”

The corporator, however, claimed that a decision on heads of the committees would be difficult as two parties have maximum numbers of corporators in the civic body – currently, the Shiv Sena has 93 corporators and BJP 85.

Another BJP corporator said that a decision on the alliance is likely to be announced in a couple days, “as we are expecting some meeting between top leaders”.

Vishakha Raut, leader of the House in BMC, and BJP spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat told The Indian Express that there has been no decision on any alliance in the BMC as of now.

“The decision will be taken only after discussion among senior party leaders,” Shirsat said.