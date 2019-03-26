Maharashtra: Ab tak Chappan, but where’s Congress’s ‘Mahaaghadi’ list?

On March 23, the Congress announced a Mahaaghadi (grand alliance) of 56 constituents in Maharashtra. But 48 hours later, neither the party nor its principal ally, the NCP, has formally published a list of those. Incidentally, the Congress has identified social organisations, trade unions, Mitra Mandals, and community outfits as partners of this Mahaaghadi.

According to sources, the reason behind the delay in formally publishing the list is that some of these social outfits have sought another round of discussions in lieu of extending support. On Monday, the Congress-NCP could share details of 27 names, of which only five are actually fighting elections:

Congress: Contesting 24 of 48 seats. In 2014, won 2 seats

NCP: In race on 20 seats. Has 5 MPs from the state currently

Swabhimaani Shetkari Sanghathana: Sitting MP Raju Shetti’s party was an NDA constituent in 2014. Contesting 2 seats as part of Mahaaghadi. Holds sway in 7-8 seats across Western Maharashtra, Marathwada

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi: Will contest from Palghar as alliance candidate, backed by CPM

Yuva Swabhimaan Party (YSP): Independent MLA Ravi Rana floated this outfit two days before announcement of the Mahaaghadi. Ironically, till recently, Rana was helping CM Devendra Fadnavis with Assembly floor coordination. Rana’s wife Navneet, an NCP candidate from Amravati in 2014, will fight from the seat on a YSP ticket

Peasants and Workers Party: Founded in 1947, PWP’s clout has declined to two districts, Raigad and Solapur. It won’t be contesting, but has been promised a favourable deal in state polls

Trade Union Joint Action Committee, Maharashtra: An umbrella outfit of 40 trade unions, it has said, “We will support any combination or candidate that can help bring down the BJP government”

People’s Republican Party (PRP): Lacking a strong Dalit leader of own and failing to forge alliances with Prakash Ambedkar and BSP, Congress has roped in Jogendra Kawade-led PRP, which is a splinter group of the old B R Ambedkarite RPI. Kawade is a Congress-nominated MLC, with influence in pockets of Vidharbha. PRP had demanded 2 seats, but was turned down

RPI (Gawai): A splinter RPI group, it was a constituent of UPA in 2009 as well

Ten other Republican factions: RPI (Democratic), Republican Party (Khoripa), Swabhimaani Republican Paksha, United Republican Party, Ekyawadi Republican Party, Swabhimaani Republican Party, Republican Party, Swabhimaani RPI, Bhimshakti Republican Sena, and RPI (Kharat). All were once United Republican Party of India, before splitting again

Ambedkar Vichar Manch: Social outfit which claims to promote, practise ideologies of B R Ambedkar

Dalit Panthers founder member Arjun Dangle: Cong-NCP has shown the acclaimed writer as an ally. Dangle was previously associated with NDA ally Ramdas Athavale

Maharashtra Parivartan Sena: A party that espouses the cause of Banjara community. Had earlier merged with BJP in 201

Maharashtra Muslim Sangh: An umbrella outfit of 100-odd groups comprising Marathi-speaking Muslims. Had backed NDA last time

The others: Indian Democratic Alliance, Ganrajya Sangh, Rashtriya Swarajya Sena, All India Vimukt Jaati and Bhatkya Jamati Welfare Federation