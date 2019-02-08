Maharashtra: AAP allies with 12 parties, will contest 25 LS seats

THE Maharashtra unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday that it has forged an alliance with 12 small parties in the state, which will contest 25 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, including all

six in Mumbai.

Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, convenor of AAP, Maharashtra, said the alliance will be called ‘Samrudha Maharashtra Aghadi’, formed with a view to provide an alternative to the BJP and also the Congress.

“We have formed an alliance with smaller parties from Vidarbha and other parts of the state. The discussions with some more organisations are continuing and will be finalised in a few days,” said Sawant, addressing the media in Mumbai.

Some of the alliance partners include Vidarbha Rajya Aghadi, Vidarbha Rajya Aandolan Samiti, Prahar and others.

He added that the 25 Lok Sabha seats they will contest include seven seats in Vidarbha. “We will contest those seats where we have a presence to defeat the BJP. The first rally of the alliance will be held in Nagpur on February 9,” Sawant said.

The AAP leader further said that the party is in favour of small states and has extended its support to the movement for statehood for Vidarbha.

“AAP has successfully created a Delhi Model of Development and we will go to the polls with that,” said Sawant.

On the party’s organisational base in the state, Sawant said the party has been revived in the last one year. “We have focused a lot on building the organisation. Many people have joined the party in the past few months,” said Sawant.