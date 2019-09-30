Maharashtra: Aaditya likely to be named Worli candidate today; to file nomination after pact with BJP

Shiv Sena is likely to announce the candidature of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai on Monday.

According to Sena leaders, Aaditya is scheduled to address a gathering of party workers at Lala Lajpat Rai college in Worli on Monday evening. “Aaditya will file his nomination papers only after the announcement of Sena-BJP alliance. That may be October 2 or 3,” a leader said.

On Sunday, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP held a meeting in New Delhi to finalise its candidates for the Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, with sources indicating that the party’s seat-sharing arrangement with the Shiv Sena will be announced in a day or two.

The party’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, deliberated for several hours with other CEC members and leaders from the two states to finalise names of candidates.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, has handed over AB (authorisation by party as official candidate) to a few party candidates so that they can file their nomination forms, sources said.

Some of those who have received the forms included ministers Vijay Shivtare and Arjun Khotkar, Rajesh Kshirsagar (set to contest from Kolhapur North) and Yogesh Kadam (likely to be fielded from Dapoli in Ratnagiri). “The AB forms have been given to those legislators who are set to contest and the seats are with the Sena,” said the leader.