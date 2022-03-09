Maharajpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Maharajpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Maharajpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Satish Mahana. The Maharajpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Maharajpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Maharajpur candidate of from Satish Mahana Uttar Pradesh. Maharajpur Election Result 2017

maharajpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satish Mahana BJP 1 Graduate 56 Rs 20,08,40,592 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 38,19,203 ~ 38 Lacs+ Anita Devi IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 25,46,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Aruna Tomar SP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 4,23,02,804 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,84,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Awadhesh Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 27,17,300 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balwan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 56,03,618 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmendra Tiwari RLD 0 Literate 26 Rs 29,53,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Shukla BSP 2 12th Pass 40 Rs 6,52,04,883 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,25,73,570 ~ 1 Crore+ Pradhumn IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 4,11,222 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen Kumar IND 0 Graduate 56 Rs 1,08,277 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram Pal INC 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,59,03,018 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 37,00,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ Sudhir Kant Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 46,23,617 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Vishva Nath Yadav NCP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 35,75,304 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

maharajpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satish Mahana BJP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 7,26,44,477 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,06,27,045 ~ 1 Crore+ Ajay Kuwar Dhrmarj Alias Dharmaraj Singh Chauhan INC 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 19,33,570 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Akhilesh Singh IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Aruna Tomer SP 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 4,54,15,109 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,46,10,842 ~ 1 Crore+ Durga Shankar Mishra ABHM 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 1,80,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gita Valmiki IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 2,42,337 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Narayan Kuril BSP(K) 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Singh JASP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 9,27,984 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lali Mishra UPRP 1 Literate 52 Rs 10,79,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalman Alias Kajal Kiran Lalman Alias Kajal Kiran IND 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 1,45,35,875 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manmohan Singh JD(S) 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 16,25,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mo.aasim IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,94,148 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Usman PECP 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 29,71,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 966 ~ 9 Hund+ Pratap Singh IND 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 62,44,432 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Prem Chandra Pandey SJP(R) 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 8,70,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajiv Kumar Alias Rajan Bajpai IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 58,175 ~ 58 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Chauhan IJP 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 8,000 ~ 8 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Shankar Yadav RLM 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 38,20,262 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ratiram IND 1 Graduate 66 Rs 1,26,96,890 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shashi Kumar RSBP 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 6,80,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shikha Mishra BSP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,86,04,099 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 95,33,463 ~ 95 Lacs+ Shyam Sundar Pandey RUC 0 Graduate 71 Rs 3,10,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneel Kushwaha LJP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 5,88,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Shankar Vajpayee Advocate IND 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 3,33,50,109 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 61,77,785 ~ 61 Lacs+ Yogendra Jadaun IND 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 5,92,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Kushwaha JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 1,31,848 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

