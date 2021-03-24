‘Mahajooth, not Mahajoth’: PM Modi targets Congress-AIUDF alliance in Assam

Describing the Congress-led Mahajoth (grand alliance) as a ‘Mahajooth’ (grand lie), Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the grand old party neither has a neta (leaders) nor neeti (principles).

Addressing a poll rally at Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district, PM Modi said, “This Mahajooth doesn’t have neta (leaders) or neeti (principles), neither does it have sanskaar (culture) or vichar (ideas).”

He further said that the alliance was only capable of “guaranteeing” corruption and infiltration.

“It’s a mahajooth which is guaranteeing encroachment of Sattras (Vaishnavite monasteries), Naamghars (Vaishnavite prayer halls) and National Parks,” he added.

PM Modi said the Mahajoth alliance was only capable of “guaranteeing” corruption and infiltration. (Source: Assam BJP) PM Modi said the Mahajoth alliance was only capable of “guaranteeing” corruption and infiltration. (Source: Assam BJP)

Modi’s attack was aimed at the “five guarantees” the Congress has promised in their manifesto if they come to power in Assam. This includes a law that nullifies the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), five lakh government jobs, raising tea workers’ wages to Rs 365 a day, free electricity up to 200 units per household, and Rs 2,000 monthly income support to homemakers.

“Now Congress has joined with a party that is sure to destroy Assam’s identity,” said Modi, referring to the party’s alliance with the AIUDF, which has a large support base in the Bengali Muslim community.

“Can you give the key to your government to these kinds of people who will destroy your state’s identity?” he asked.

Congress is a divisive party that “can do anything, partner with anyone, and if needed, betray anyone” for votes, the PM said.

Referring to the Referring to the BJP ’s manifesto, Modi said that it was “not just a report card” for what the NDA had done in Assam in the past five years, but also “a vision for an aatmanirbhar Assam in the future.” (Source: Assam BJP)

Addressing another rally in Darrang’s Sipajhar later in the day, the PM said the BJP’s double engine government (at the Centre and state) stands for ‘Sankalp’ (commitment) to Assam’s rapid development and aatmanirbharta; ‘Samman’ (respect) for Assam’s languages, traditions and cultures; ‘Suraksha’ (protection) from corruption, violence, terror and intrusion; and for ‘Suvidha’ (convenience) of education, medicine, income, transport and irrigation.

A man holding a placard showing PM Modi’s face on lotus in the rally. (Source: Assam BJP) A man holding a placard showing PM Modi’s face on lotus in the rally. (Source: Assam BJP)

Referring to the BJP’s manifesto that was released on Tuesday, PM Modi said it was “not just a report card” for what the NDA has done in Assam in the past five years, but also “a vision for an aatmanirbhar Assam in the future”.

“Unlike the Congress’s divisive policies, we are for inclusive development,” Modi claimed, adding that his government has built “bridges of peace” across Assam — uniting Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, the hills and the plains.

Criticising the Congress further, Modi said that in the last 60 years, only 13,000 km of roads were built in rural Assam. “But in the last five years, we made 15,000 km of roads in ruler Assam,” he said.

“We came here five years ago with the promise of ‘parivartan’ (change). Now we are here again with the double promise of ‘tez vikas’ (rapid development),” he said.