Mahagama (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mahagama Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Mahagama Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Mahagama (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

mahagama Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar BJP 2 12th Pass 54 Two Crore+ / Eight Lakh+ Ashok Kumar Singh All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 54 Two Crore+ / 0 Ashok Sah CPI 2 12th Pass 42 Twenty-Two Lakh+ / Eleven Lakh+ Ataur Rahaman Siddiki AJSU Party 0 Post Graduate 57 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / Thirty-Eight Thousand+ Bibi Nishat Zia NCP 2 12th Pass 29 Fifteen Lakh+ / 0 Bishwanath Sah BSP 0 Post Graduate 49 One Crore+ / Five Lakh+ Brahmdeo Mahto IND 0 Graduate 52 Eighty-Nine Thousand+ / 0 Deepika Pandey Singh INC 2 Graduate Professional 44 Four Crore+ / Seventy-Eight Lakh+ Gouri Priya IND 0 Graduate Professional 36 Twenty Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Manoj Kumar Singh JD(U) 0 10th Pass 57 Sixty-Eight Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Md. Nasim IND 0 5th Pass 25 One Lakh+ / 0 Pramod Kumar Rai Baliraja Party 1 12th Pass 30 One Lakh+ / Fifty-Four Thousand+ Sanjeev Kumar Mishra JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 44 Sixty-Nine Lakh+ / Fifteen Lakh+ Shahnaj Khatoon IND 0 12th Pass 35 Seventy-Five Thousand+ / 0 Shambhu Thakur IND 0 Literate 41 Five Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Shital Sinha LJP 0 12th Pass 48 Seventy-Four Lakh+ / 0 Uday Narayan Jaisawal IND 0 Graduate 40 Thirty-Four Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Mahagama Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd