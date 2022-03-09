Mahadewa (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Mahadewa (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

mahadewa (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brijesh Kumar INC 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 59,15,232 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 11,85,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Dudhram Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 4 Literate 61 Rs 3,99,58,771 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 81,00,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ Laxmi Chandra Kharvar BSP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 1,43,74,581 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Purnima Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 35,15,980 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 12,13,553 ~ 12 Lacs+ Ram Karan Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 54,32,000 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravi BJP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 3,67,32,937 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh AAP 0 Literate 59 Rs 2,83,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Vikram IND 1 12th Pass 26 Rs 10,48,063 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

mahadewa (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ravi BJP 0 Graduate 40 Rs 2,15,39,099 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,23,605 ~ 8 Lacs+ Chadresh Urf Chadresh Gautam Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 24,294 ~ 24 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Devi Prasad IND 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 15,76,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Doodhram BSP 0 Literate 56 Rs 2,06,91,732 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 98,46,000 ~ 98 Lacs+ Govardhan Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 2 8th Pass 48 Rs 1,00,15,477 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Lavkush RLD 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,02,264 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mansharam IND 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 1,34,800 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Chandra Vyas IND 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 16,04,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

mahadewa (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Karan Arya SP 1 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 64,04,664 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Beena Rai BJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,34,13,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Chhedi Prasad BSP(K) 0 Graduate 66 Rs 26,09,000 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Doodh Ram BSP 0 Literate 51 Rs 1,29,73,014 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Gauri Sankar INC 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 2,88,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Gowardhan PECP 3 8th Pass 42 Rs 62,93,059 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh SSD 0 Graduate 35 Rs 3,52,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kripa Shankar SBSP 0 10th Pass 38 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Lav Kush IND 0 8th Pass 27 Rs 1,08,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IJP 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 10,49,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Prakash RLM 0 Graduate 51 Rs 18,50,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Kumar SHS 0 Literate 28 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

