Mahadeshwar likely to contest Assembly polls from Bandra East

Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena corporator Vishwanath Mahadeshwar is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from the Bandra East constituency, said party sources.

Mahadeshwar is a corporator from Santacruz East, while the Bandra East seat is held by the Sena’s Trupti Sawant, wife of the late Bala Sawant. A teacher and second-term corporator, Mahadeshwar has been a Sena loyalist for 34 years and is said to be close to Sena MLC Anil Parab, as per sources. He was first elected as a corporator in 2002. Sena leaders in the BMC said he was asked by senior party leaders to be ready for the Assembly elections since the last year and was told to work on the ground.

While the official announcement is yet to be made, people close to Mahadeshwar said he will be soon handed over an AB form to file his nomination. The last day of filing nomination is October 4.

In his over two-and-a-half-year tenure as a mayor, Mahadeshwar has courted controversies such as refusing to remove the red beacon from his official car, indulging in verbal spats with the BMC chief engineer of the stormwater drain department and claiming that there was no waterlogging in the city on a day when Mumbai was inundated after heavy rainfall.

Recently, a video had gone viral of the mayor manhandling a woman in Santacruz East, where he had gone to meet the families of those who died due to electrocution. Meanwhile, another former Sena corporator, Yamini Jadhav, is expected to be given a ticket from Byculla Assembly seat, said sources. Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh is also planning to contest from Byculla seat, they added.

In Congress, former corporator Suresh Khoparkar has been given a ticket from Bhandup West Assembly constituency. However, Congress group leader in BMC, Ravi Raja, is said to be upset after he was denied the opportunity, said sources. A four-time corporator, Raja aspired to contest from Sion Assembly seat, they added.