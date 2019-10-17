Maha polls: PM lauds state’s contribution to economy, urges people to return Fadnavis to power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Navi Mumbai’s Khargar on Wednesday, his first campaign stop in the Mumbai Metropolitan area during his whirlwind tour of Maharashtra before the October 21 elections, with a speech invoking themes ranging from Shivaji to the area’s infrastructure development.

“Aaj poori duniya mein Bharat ki prathistha charam par pohoch rahi hai, humari prathistha badh rahi hai. Mai aap sey ek sawal poochna chahta hun, jawaab dengey? Aap mujhey batayenge, duniya bhar se jab khabar aati hai, vishwa bhar mey Bharat ka samman hota hai, aap mujhey bataiye, aapko khushi hoti hai ki nahi hoti hai? Aaj Bharat badi se badi chunauti sey takkar leh raha hai. Iss sey aap khush hain? (India is achieving the heights of progress. I want to ask you, don’t you feel happy when the world talks about India and pays respect to it? Are you happy that today India is taking up bigger challenges),” he asked.

Modi did not speak about the economic slowdown facing the country, but projected Konkan, the region in which Raigad district falls, as a pillar of economic growth in the near future. “Maharashtra has made ‘Maha’ contribution in the growth of the country and will continue to do so,” he said.

“We are planning coastal economic zones and tourist zones with high tech infrastructure here which will lead to more jobs for the youth in the region,” he said.

He also did not mention the Panvel BJP candidate Prashant Thakur — Khargar falls in this constituency — even once, keeping his speech focused on all out praise for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Delhi me Narendra aur Maharashtra me Devendra, ye ek aur ek gyaara hain,” Modi said.

He took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party, whose top leader Praful Patel has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over an alleged property transaction with the late gangster and terrorist Iqbal Mirchi. “Mafia ko maaf nahi, mafia ki safaai karni hai,” Modi said. “You all know the kind of activities that used to go on here. The stains of mafia activities have not been washed yet by the NCP-Congress leaders who supported them,” he said.

He spoke about the expansion of the Metro between Panvel and Thane, ro-ro boat services and trans harbour road connectivity along with the Navi Mumbai airport as developing projects in the region. “I had come last year for the bhoomi pujan of the new airport and the JNPT terminal. I have been told that the airport will be functional soon. I have also been told that the metro in the area is about to start,” he said.

Panvel, Kalyan, Airoli, Pen and Dombivali were going to be centres of Maharashtra’s growth, he said, and the need for basic infrastructure is growing. “We are working towards providing this as soon and as extensively as possible,” he said. Modi also spoke about housing, a perennial issue in the Mumbai area. “We are working on 18 lakh houses for the poor. Here, we have 2 lakh houses almost ready for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna,” he said.

He touched on his two favourite environmental issues, the need to conserve water and against single-use plastic. “Raigad was the capital of the ‘Hindavi samrajya’ of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Coming here is like coming back to my inspiration ground,” Modi said, starting out his speech in Marathi.

He asked voters not to make an extended weekend out of October 21 and urged them to go out and vote for Fadnavis. “Go out and break all the records. Repeat after me, ‘Punha aanuya, Aaple sarkar’ (we will bring back our government),” he said.

The Central Park ground was full and heavily secured. Several women were asked to hand over their black dupattas, as the police wanted to rule out all signs of protests.