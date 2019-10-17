Maha polls: People disappointed with BJP-Sena, the worst govt in state so far, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the word on the ground was that the incumbent BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra was the “worst government in the state”.

Advertising

“When I visited villages, people expressed disappointment over the current government’s functioning. They told me that this is the worst government they have seen in the state since last many years. We have seen the BJP-Sena government since last five years and the way they are functioning, they need to be thrown out. If they failed to take care of the people’s interest then what is the use of having this government?” Pawar said.

In a sharp retort to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim that the Assembly election in Maharashtra was bereft of a formidable opposition, Pawar said, “If he was 100 per cent sure that they are going win in Maharashtra, why is the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh taking out rallies in Maharashtra and asking for votes?”

Pawar was in Mumbai to address rallies to endorse NCP candidates Nawab Malik and Dhananjay Pisal, who are contesting the Assembly election from Anushakti Nagar and Kanjur Marg seats, respectively.

Advertising

The NCP chief attacked the BJP-led government, both in the state and the Centre, for failing to curb the suicides of debt-ridden farmers in the state. He also criticised the central government over loan waivers given to industrialists when “farmers are starring at suicide after banks threaten to seize their houses”. “Banks have waived off about Rs 60,000 crore loans of industrialists when they defaulted on payment. But the same banks take action against farmers, which leads them to commit suicide. People who work hard and give this country food, face harassment. On the other hand, the country is facing an economic slowdown. Industries have shut down and people are losing their jobs,” Pawar said.

He also said that not all was well in the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which will reflect on the state administration if they are voted to power. He said, “There are differences between the BJP and Sena, because of which they are not able to reach an agreement and form a decision, which is affecting the state.”