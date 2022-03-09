Maem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Maem (Goa) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Goa has 40 Assembly seats. The Goa Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Maem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Pravin Zantye. The Maem seat is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in the Goa

Maem ( Goa ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

maem Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Deepkumar D. Mapari IND 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 7,52,620 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 2,55,021 ~ 2 Lacs+ Milind Tulshidas Pilgaonkar IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 49,11,68,512 ~ 49 Crore+ / Rs 69,85,555 ~ 69 Lacs+ Pravin Zantye Maharashtrawadi Gomantak 0 Graduate 55 Rs 21,23,72,893 ~ 21 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Premendra Vishnu Shet BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 4,57,98,862 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,61,36,133 ~ 1 Crore+ Rajesh Tulshidas Kalangutkar AAP 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 70,41,009 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 36,99,500 ~ 36 Lacs+ Rohan Vaman Sawaikar IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 31,80,500 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 12,20,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Santosh Kumar Sawant Goa Forward Party 0 10th Pass 48 Rs 1,88,46,960 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,09,64,994 ~ 1 Crore+ Sheela Sandeep Ghatwal IND 0 Graduate 50 Rs 29,55,720 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shrikrishna Ravindra Parab Revolutionary Goans Party 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 14,49,078 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 5,94,009 ~ 5 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Maem candidate of from Pravin Zantye Goa. Maem Election Result 2017

maem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pravin Zantye BJP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 13,23,20,247 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajitasing Vamanarao Rane Saradesai AAP 2 Post Graduate 50 Rs 83,52,400 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 40,93,000 ~ 40 Lacs+ Ashok Anant Gaonkar IND 0 Others 57 Rs 38,78,296 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atmaram Vaman Gaonker Goa Suraksha Manch 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,67,29,834 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,24,25,258 ~ 1 Crore+ Deepkumar Dasharath Mapari IND 0 10th Pass 34 Rs 9,74,193 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 4,07,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ Prabhakar Laximan Gaonkar IND 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 32,51,221 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Sawant INC 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 3,77,43,000 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,98,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Subhash Narsinha Kinalkar NCP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 1,31,97,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,04,435 ~ 23 Lacs+

The results of the Goa Assembly polls in 2017 in a way mirrored a familiar pattern that had emerged on two occasions in the earlier decade—in 2002 and 2007—

when elections threw up a fractured mandate and regional parties played kingmakers.

In 2017, Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats in the 40-member House. But it failed to form a government as it fell four seats short of the majority mark. Instead, it was BJP, that was facing incumbency and came second best with 13 seats, which cobbled up a ruling coalition with regional parties like Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (3 seats), Goa Forward Party (3 seats) and two independents.

The Aam Aadmi Party failed to win a single seat and its CM candidate Elvis Gomes came fourth at Cuncolim.

Most of the Congress heavyweights won and it also wrestled back six seats from BJP. But since then, the grand old party has suffered crushing blows in the state on the back of a steady stream of defections. In 2019, 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the saffron camp and the BJP, which had a comfortable majority, ousted its alliance partners.

Assembly election 2012 won by Maem candidate of from Anant Shet Goa. Maem Election Result 2012

maem Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anant Shet BJP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 88,15,158 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 40,21,254 ~ 40 Lacs+ Deepkumar Mapari IND 0 10th Pass 28 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlakant Gadekar CPM 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 6,24,033 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 97,648 ~ 97 Thou+ Pravin Zantye IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 5,55,15,773 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rudresh Chodankar NCP 0 Others 43 Rs 8,74,19,270 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 5,36,84,125 ~ 5 Crore+

In Goa, the BJP had won 21 seats, Congress showed a dismal performance by winning 9 seats in 2012.

Maem Constituency is one of the 40 assembly constituencies in Goa state. Get all the latest updates and news from Maem Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Maem Assembly is also given here.