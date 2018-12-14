‘Madhya Pradesh’s future is secured,’ says CM designate Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday has been named as Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister. “Our best wishes to Kamal Nath for being elected CM of Madhya Pradesh. An era of change is upon MP with him at the helm,” tweeted Congress.

Advertising

The decision was announced after a day-long consultation presided by party president Rahul Gandhi, other senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing the press conference, Kamal Nath, the newly-elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, told the media that he will meet the Governor Anandiben Patel tomorrow at 10.30 am and will decide on the date of the oath-taking ceremony. “I thank Scindia for his support. I didn’t have any demands,” Nath told the media.

Further, Nath assured that the state’s future is “secured”.

An astute politician who has worked with the three generations of Gandhis — Indira, Rajiv, Sonia and Rahul — Nath, who was born in Kanpur to an established business family, is at the other end of the spectrum from former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whose roots are in an OBC agrarian family from Vidisha.

Advertising

Ever since he has been appointed as the state Congress chief, Nath has had to deal with the tag of being an outsider to the politics of Madhya Pradesh. Brought up in Kolkata, Nath has never dabbled in state politics.

However, in a state that is facing agrarian distress and anger of farmers were the talking points during the election campaign, Nath has solid credentials to champion the community’s causes. It must be remembered that as environment minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government, he had earned accolades during the Earth Summit in 1992 at Rio de Janeiro for safeguarding the rights of farmers.