Madhya Pradesh: Two MP BJP leaders target state chief over Jhabua bypoll loss

Two senior BJP leaders have targeted the state unit’s leadership after the ruling Congress scored an emphatic victory in the by-election to the Jhabua Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Advertising

Sidhi MLA Kedarnath Shukla demanded that Jabalpur MP and state BJP chief Rakesh Singh should either be sacked or asked to resign as his performance has not been up to the mark. He said the party’s state unit is in disarray under Singh and he should be replaced to prevent further damage.

On the other hand, former Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma said it was time BJP leadership took responsibility for the defeat the same way it takes credit for victories. Referring to Shukla’s comments, he said the party must probe the reasons behind the defeat.

Taking note of Shukla’s public remarks, BJP gave him a notice asking him to explain his position within seven days. BJP state general secretary V D Sharma said the party is treating Shukla’s case as an act of indiscipline. Coming to Singh’s defence, Sharma said the party won 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats with him as the state chief.

When contacted, Shukla told The Indian Express that he had not received any notice from the party. He said he wanted to express his views on the party forum but before that, the party decided to initiate action against him. However, he also scotched speculation that he was going to switch parties.