Assembly election results: Here’s how the five states voted and how seats changed

The Congress is headed towards a majority in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but the party is locked in close fight with the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has won a full majority, while Telangana voted emphatically for K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS. Here’s a complete guide on the assembly election results.

Madhya Pradesh assembly election results 2018

It’s a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh for the 230-member assembly. The Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to emerge as a kingmaker if the mandate ends up in a hung assembly.

Rajasthan assembly election 2018

The Congress in Rajasthan is headed towards a majority in the assembly election, while the BJP is giving it a tough fight. Both incumbent CM Vasundhara Raje and Congress chief Sachin Pilot are leading in their respective constituencies of Jhalrapattan and Tonk.

Chhattisgarh assembly election results 2018

Congress has comfortably crossed the halfway mark in Chhattisgarh where the BJP has been in power for three terms under Raman Singh. Singh is also facing a strong fight in his constituency of Rajnandgaon from INC’s Karuna Shukla, who is trailing by just over 100 votes.

Mizoram assembly election results 2018

Two-time Chief Minister and Congress leader Lal Thanhwala lost both Champai South and Serchhip seats in the results declared for Mizoram assembly election on Tuesday. The Mizo National Front is all set to comfortably form the next government in the state.

Telangana assembly election results 2018

The TRS is all set to form government for a second consecutive term in Telangana after it swept in the election results declared Tuesday. The TRS has improved its vote share to 48 per cent, an increase of almost 14 per cent from 2014, dealing a blow to BJP president Amit Shah’s ambition of making inroads into southern India through Telangana. The BJP is likely to win two seats at best.